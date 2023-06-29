H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE FUL traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 954,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

