Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 42,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

