Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

