Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

