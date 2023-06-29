Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $671,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after buying an additional 871,579 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 4.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

