Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

