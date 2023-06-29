Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.