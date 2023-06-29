Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,665 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

