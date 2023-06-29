Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 513 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

