Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,724 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

