Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

