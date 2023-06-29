Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $527.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.