Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,635 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.