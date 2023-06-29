Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.32 and a 200 day moving average of $551.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

