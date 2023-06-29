Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $461.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $437.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.77.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

