Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

CMG opened at $2,124.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,034.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,732.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

