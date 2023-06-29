Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

