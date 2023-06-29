Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $140.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

