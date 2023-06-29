Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

