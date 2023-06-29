Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $240.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average of $223.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

