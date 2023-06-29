Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 645,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 427,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.03.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

