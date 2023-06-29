HC Wainwright Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $44.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

