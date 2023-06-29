Head-To-Head Analysis: AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power -9,766.25% -41.86% -38.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for AUO and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than AUO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUO and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power $200,000.00 348.39 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -9.25

AUO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideal Power.

Volatility & Risk

AUO has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

