Head-To-Head Analysis: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) & Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) and Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toro pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years and Toro has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Toro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stanley Black & Decker and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15 Toro 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus price target of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Toro has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Toro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toro is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20% Toro 10.73% 36.32% 14.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and Toro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $16.95 billion 0.83 $170.10 million $4.47 20.61 Toro $4.82 billion 2.16 $443.34 million $4.91 20.37

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stanley Black & Decker. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toro beats Stanley Black & Decker on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, dealers, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools. This segment serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. It also sells automatic doors to commercial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. It also provides irrigation and lighting products that consist of sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and ag-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed landscape lighting products offered through distributors and landscape contractors. Its Residential segment provides walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include grass and hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, hoses, and hose-end retail irrigation products. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, dealers, mass retailers, hardware retailers, equipment rental centers, home centers, and online. The Toro Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.