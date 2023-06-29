Head-To-Head Analysis: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) vs. Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.10 $17.78 million $0.01 194.19

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology presently has a consensus price target of C$4.40, indicating a potential upside of 730.19%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.48%. Given Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology



Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. It offers concrete machineries, including truck-mounted concrete pumps, trailer-mounted concrete pumps, dry mortar products, concrete placing booms, concrete mixing plants, truck-mounted concrete mixers, truck-mounted line concrete pumps, and self-propelled boom concrete pumps; and cranes, such as truck cranes, all-terrain truck cranes, crawler cranes, and various types of tower cranes. The company also provides road construction and pile foundation machinery, earth working machinery, material handling machineries and systems, specialized vehicles, and vehicle axles; road building and maintenance machinery; hoisting machinery; and forklift trucks and other products for infrastructure and real estate construction. In addition, it offers various agricultural machineries comprising tractors, grain harvesters, and drying machines. Further, the company provides finance leasing, commercial factoring, and bond issuance services. Additionally, it leases and trades in equipment and machineries; researches and manufactures machine software, motor vehicle components, and hydraulic products; and exploits and manages tourism resources. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About Lion Electric



The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

