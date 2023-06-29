Head-To-Head Comparison: Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) vs. South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Free Report) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

South32 has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,636.67%.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and South32’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A South32 $9.27 billion 1.21 $2.67 billion N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

South32 beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About South32



South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

