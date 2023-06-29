Head-To-Head Contrast: Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) & Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -35.75% -1,582.74% -64.66% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola HBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus target price of $2,517.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8,529.27%. Given Coca-Cola HBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola HBC is more favorable than Reed’s.

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.14 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.35 Coca-Cola HBC $9.69 billion 1.12 $437.67 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, include supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

