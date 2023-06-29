Head-To-Head Contrast: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.91 billion 16.84 $341.20 million $0.70 180.60 Motus GI $590,000.00 5.49 -$18.60 million ($5.26) -0.13

Analyst Ratings

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DexCom and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92 Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $127.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 480.84%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than DexCom.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 9.68% 18.29% 7.35% Motus GI -2,893.79% -1,018.59% -100.25%

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Motus GI on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

