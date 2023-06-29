Head to Head Review: UTG (UTGN) versus Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UTG
|$69.71 million
|$34.26 million
|6.73
|UTG Competitors
|$20.69 billion
|$1.22 billion
|55.76
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UTG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|UTG Competitors
|334
|1996
|1901
|70
|2.40
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 215.82%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UTG
|49.14%
|12.34%
|4.28%
|UTG Competitors
|8.66%
|7.77%
|0.89%
Risk & Volatility
UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.
