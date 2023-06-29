Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

HTIA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 10,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

