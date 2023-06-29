Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 21,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

HDELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

(Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.