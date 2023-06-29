Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59). 706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,125.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.53.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

