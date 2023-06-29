Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,754,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,683,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS GLOV opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

