Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.67 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,873 shares of company stock worth $5,930,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.