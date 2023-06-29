Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.70 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

