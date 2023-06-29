Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

PLD stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

