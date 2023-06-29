Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,617,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

