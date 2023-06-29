Herold Advisors Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

