Herold Advisors Inc. Has $845,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $689.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

