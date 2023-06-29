Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $581,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEMD. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 177,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,518,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

