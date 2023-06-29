Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

