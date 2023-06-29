Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 4,254 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.32 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

