Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 776 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after buying an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

DTE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 747,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

