Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,810 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.46. 407,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,537. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.