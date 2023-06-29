Heron Financial Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.64. 312,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,665. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.