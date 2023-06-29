Heron Financial Group LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $96.18. 41,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

