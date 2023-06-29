Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 102,782 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,713. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $254.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

