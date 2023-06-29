Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

