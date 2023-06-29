Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.87. The stock had a trading volume of 809,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,335. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

