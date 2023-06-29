HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.80

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.80 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 359.08 ($4.57). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.64), with a volume of 492,932 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 110.30.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

